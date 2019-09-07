Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Receives $140.17 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.17.

AZPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up previously from $146.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Monday, August 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Aspen Technology from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Aspen Technology from $114.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN traded down $2.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.76. The company had a trading volume of 242,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,500. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.84. Aspen Technology has a 12 month low of $74.84 and a 12 month high of $142.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.59.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.50. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 60.30% and a net margin of 43.91%. The firm had revenue of $195.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Technology will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.80, for a total value of $406,569.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,030,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,072,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $754,697,000 after purchasing an additional 155,276 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,877,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,849,000 after purchasing an additional 141,490 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,747,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,228,000 after purchasing an additional 18,610 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,582,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,010,000 after purchasing an additional 386,376 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,248,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,112,000 after purchasing an additional 32,067 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

