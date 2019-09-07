Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ASMB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Chardan Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Assembly Biosciences stock opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $286.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.68. The company has a current ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 9.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Assembly Biosciences has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $38.42.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 622.25% and a negative return on equity of 46.33%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASMB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,681,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 450,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after buying an additional 213,363 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,226,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,552,000 after buying an additional 146,452 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 560,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 338.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 102,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

