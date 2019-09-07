Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) Given a €15.60 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €15.60 ($18.14) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.50 ($20.35) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, HSBC set a €16.70 ($19.42) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €17.03 ($19.80).

Assicurazioni Generali has a 52 week low of €13.65 ($15.87) and a 52 week high of €16.48 ($19.16).

Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. The company offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

