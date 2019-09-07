AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) PT Set at GBX 7,900 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 7,900 ($103.23) price objective on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AZN. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,500 ($71.87) target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Bryan, Garnier & Co reissued a neutral rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,300 ($95.39) target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 6,741.18 ($88.09).

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7,105.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6,377.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.74. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of GBX 5,312 ($69.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 7,479 ($97.73). The firm has a market capitalization of $96.96 billion and a PE ratio of 43.17.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 71.90 ($0.94) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.28%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

