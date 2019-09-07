AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Newport Trust Co

Newport Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,855,813 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,007,506 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up about 17.8% of Newport Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Newport Trust Co owned approximately 2.69% of AT&T worth $6,596,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 439.2% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 36.0% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 24.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 52.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $137,419.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at $80,798.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.25. 27,703,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,037,398. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.80 and a 52 week high of $36.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $262.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. AT&T had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $44.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.52.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

