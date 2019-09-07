Auctus (AUC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $50.00

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 7th. During the last week, Auctus has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. Auctus has a market capitalization of $91,074.00 and $50.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Auctus token can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network, HitBTC and Ethfinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Auctus alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009571 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00214543 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.92 or 0.01284387 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000147 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00086830 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00016884 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Auctus Profile

Auctus launched on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,658 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,845,665 tokens. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Auctus is auctus.org. The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org.

Auctus Token Trading

Auctus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, Ethfinex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Auctus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auctus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.