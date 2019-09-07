Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Chardan Capital

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) had its target price raised by Chardan Capital from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BOLD. BMO Capital Markets set a $47.00 price objective on Audentes Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Audentes Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut Audentes Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a hold rating on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.71.

Get Audentes Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of BOLD opened at $30.46 on Tuesday. Audentes Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $41.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.46.

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.07. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.85) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Audentes Therapeutics will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Louis G. Lange sold 21,000 shares of Audentes Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total value of $793,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 290,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,137.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew R. Patterson sold 20,000 shares of Audentes Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $680,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,607,926.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOLD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Audentes Therapeutics by 232.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 564,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,025,000 after buying an additional 394,602 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Audentes Therapeutics by 3,335.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 7,505 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Audentes Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Audentes Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Audentes Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Audentes Therapeutics

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients living with serious, life-threatening rare diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT845, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Audentes Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audentes Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.