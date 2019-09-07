Avianca (NYSE:AVH) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avianca (NYSE:AVH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avianca from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

NYSE:AVH opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. Avianca has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.26, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day moving average is $3.89.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Avianca’s dividend payout ratio is 13.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Avianca by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 438,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Avianca by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,832,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,612,000 after buying an additional 289,967 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Avianca by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 182,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 52,731 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Avianca by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,612,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after buying an additional 127,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avianca by 1,381.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 254,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 237,023 shares in the last quarter. 5.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avianca

Avianca Holdings SA, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Colombia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It also offers aircraft maintenance, crew training, and other airport services to other carriers, as well as travel and cargo related services to its customers.

