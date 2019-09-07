Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) Receives $29.07 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.07.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVRO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Avrobio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Avrobio in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised Avrobio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Avrobio in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avrobio in a report on Monday, July 15th.

In other news, Director Bruce Booth acquired 810,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $15,000,003.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Avrobio in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Avrobio by 394.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Avrobio in the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avrobio by 81.5% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 19,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avrobio during the second quarter worth $336,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVRO traded up $0.36 on Monday, reaching $20.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,538. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.03. The company has a market capitalization of $497.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.72. Avrobio has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.70.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.09. On average, research analysts forecast that Avrobio will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

About Avrobio

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

