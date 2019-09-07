Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) in a report published on Tuesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AXNX. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Axonics Modulation Technologies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.82.

Shares of NASDAQ AXNX opened at $35.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 12.21 and a quick ratio of 11.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.67. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $43.37.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 million. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 1,515.61%. Axonics Modulation Technologies’s revenue was up 12300.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axonics Modulation Technologies will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Geoff Pardo sold 1,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $64,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen acquired 3,500 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $106,435.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,695 shares of company stock valued at $458,663. Corporate insiders own 35.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the second quarter worth about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 963.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 130.2% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 84.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.61% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

