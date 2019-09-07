Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.83.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AXSM shares. HC Wainwright set a $30.00 price objective on Axsome Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, CFO Nick Pizzie acquired 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $39,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXSM. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 41.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.78. The stock had a trading volume of 479,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,687. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $839.47 million, a P/E ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 2.64. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $28.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.04.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.10). Analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

