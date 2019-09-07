Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Upgraded to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bakkavor Group in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Bakkavor Group in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Bakkavor Group in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 143 ($1.87).

LON:BAKK traded up GBX 2.80 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 111.40 ($1.46). 58,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,835. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 106.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 121.77. Bakkavor Group has a 12 month low of GBX 91.50 ($1.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 177 ($2.31). The firm has a market capitalization of $645.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.02.

Bakkavor Group Company Profile

Bakkavor Group plc produces and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers ready meals, soups, pasta, sauces, dips, modern deli, fresh cut and dressed salads, dressings, fresh cut produce, sandwich wraps, pizzas, and breads; and desserts, such as cheese and cream cakes, fruit tarts, crumbles, and trifles to grocery retailers and foodservice providers.

