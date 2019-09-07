Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Receives $64.81 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.81.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ball from $71.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ball from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ball from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

In other Ball news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 7,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total value of $557,130.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,833.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles E. Baker sold 19,563 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $1,566,213.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 215,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,230,753.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,199 shares of company stock valued at $10,251,383. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ball in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Ball by 56.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Ball in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ball by 663.3% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Ball by 175.2% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLL traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.30. 2,067,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,664,631. Ball has a twelve month low of $41.99 and a twelve month high of $81.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.31.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Ball had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ball will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

