Bank of America Lowers MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) to Underperform

Bank of America cut shares of MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of MEDNAX to $20.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MEDNAX from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.40.

Shares of NYSE MD traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 949,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,992. MEDNAX has a 1-year low of $19.93 and a 1-year high of $48.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.73.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $868.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.71 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a positive return on equity of 9.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MEDNAX will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Fernandez purchased 122,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.35 per share, for a total transaction of $2,613,432.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 350,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,478,648.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Md Pascal J. Goldschmidt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $104,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,821 shares in the company, valued at $329,235.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of MEDNAX by 538.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in MEDNAX in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MEDNAX in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in MEDNAX by 637.7% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in MEDNAX by 38.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

