Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has $93.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays restated a hold rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Scotiabank restated a hold rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill restated a sector perform rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.67.

Shares of BMO traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.91. The company had a trading volume of 498,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,674. The firm has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.65 and a 200-day moving average of $75.24. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $62.79 and a 12 month high of $84.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 14.14%. Bank of Montreal’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.781 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.64%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers National Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the second quarter worth about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 38.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

