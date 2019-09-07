Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Shares Acquired by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 176.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,676 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,667 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 204.6% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 69.3% in the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 116.4% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, Vice Chairman William M. Daley acquired 11,350 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.93 per share, for a total transaction of $509,955.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,101. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Thomas P. Gibbons sold 318,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $14,882,936.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 539,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,184,509.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 target price on Bank of New York Mellon and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.73.

Shares of NYSE BK traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.03. 124,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,633,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.09. The firm has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.11. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a twelve month low of $40.52 and a twelve month high of $54.27.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 19.93%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $3.94 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to buy up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

