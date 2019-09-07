Barclays Increases Aviva (LON:AV) Price Target to GBX 551

Aviva (LON:AV) had its price target lifted by Barclays from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 551 ($7.20) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a top pick rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.32) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 479 ($6.26) to GBX 484 ($6.32) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Aviva presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 498.55 ($6.51).

The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion and a PE ratio of 6.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 383.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 411.21. Aviva has a 52-week low of GBX 3.87 ($0.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 498.50 ($6.51).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a GBX 9.50 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.52%.

In related news, insider Belen Romana Garcia purchased 1,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 418 ($5.46) per share, with a total value of £5,897.98 ($7,706.76).

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

