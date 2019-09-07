Bay Banks of Virginia (OTCMKTS:BAYK) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.01

Bay Banks of Virginia Inc (OTCMKTS:BAYK) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.01 and traded as low as $7.92. Bay Banks of Virginia shares last traded at $7.92, with a volume of 3,074 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bay Banks of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

The company has a market cap of $105.57 million, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.01.

About Bay Banks of Virginia (OTCMKTS:BAYK)

Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and consumers in Virginia. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

