Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $76.27

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $76.27 and traded as high as $68.81. Bayerische Motoren Werke shares last traded at $68.81, with a volume of 9,865 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BAMXF shares. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.90.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.21.

Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $28.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.58 billion. Bayerische Motoren Werke had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 8.16%. As a group, analysts expect that Bayerische Motoren Werke AG will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF)

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

Further Reading: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.