BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) Stock Price Up 5.6%

BBX Capital Corp (NYSE:BBX) rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.58 and last traded at $4.49, approximately 166,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 213,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

BBX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley set a $11.00 target price on shares of BBX Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BBX Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get BBX Capital alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $437.15 million, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.19 and its 200-day moving average is $5.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $251.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.02 million. BBX Capital had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 0.76%. On average, analysts predict that BBX Capital Corp will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BBX Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BBX Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,600,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BBX Capital by 120.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 350,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 191,160 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of BBX Capital by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 43,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 19,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BBX Capital by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,072,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,088,000 after buying an additional 119,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.97% of the company’s stock.

About BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX)

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for BBX Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBX Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.