Beam Price Up 5.9% This Week (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 7th. Beam has a market capitalization of $43.26 million and approximately $64.25 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Beam has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Beam coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.22 or 0.00011624 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bisq and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beam alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009562 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00214061 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.50 or 0.01278607 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000576 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00038464 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002294 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00087071 BTC.

About Beam

BEAM is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 35,372,400 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Beam Coin Trading

Beam can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.