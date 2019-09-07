Beetle Coin Price Tops $0.0104 on Top Exchanges (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 7th. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.39, $24.43, $50.98 and $5.60. Beetle Coin has a market cap of $2.07 million and approximately $67,758.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded down 24.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beetle Coin alerts:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000366 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000098 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BlazeCoin (BLZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Beetle Coin Profile

BEET is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 198,614,079 coins. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin.

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

Beetle Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $33.94, $50.98, $20.33, $32.15, $5.60, $51.55, $24.43, $13.77, $18.94, $24.68, $7.50 and $10.39. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beetle Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beetle Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.