Beldex (BDX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $757,287.00

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0720 or 0.00000694 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and STEX. Beldex has a market capitalization of $70.57 million and approximately $757,287.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beldex has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00067034 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000049 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded down 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

B2Bcoin (BBC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000556 BTC.

BDX is a coin. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official website is beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is medium.com/beldex. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @

Beldex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

