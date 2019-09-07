Bezop (BEZ) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.07 Million

Bezop (CURRENCY:BEZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Bezop has a market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $7,993.00 worth of Bezop was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bezop has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. One Bezop token can currently be bought for $0.0193 or 0.00000183 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin, Livecoin, IDEX and TOPBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009537 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00214806 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.12 or 0.01284236 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000567 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000148 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00086717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00016956 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Bezop Profile

Bezop’s launch date was November 17th, 2017. Bezop’s total supply is 89,267,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,683,378 tokens. Bezop’s official message board is medium.com/@bezopnetwork. The official website for Bezop is bezop.io. The Reddit community for Bezop is /r/bezop and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bezop’s official Twitter account is @BezopNetwork.

Buying and Selling Bezop

Bezop can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, LATOKEN, Livecoin, Exrates, Sistemkoin, CoinBene and TOPBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezop directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezop should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bezop using one of the exchanges listed above.

