BidaskClub Downgrades GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

GRFS has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GRIFOLS S A/S from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.50 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine cut GRIFOLS S A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GRIFOLS S A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.75.

NASDAQ GRFS opened at $20.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 0.95. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $23.03.

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. GRIFOLS S A/S had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.82%. On average, analysts anticipate that GRIFOLS S A/S will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thomas White International Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 453.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 18.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GRIFOLS S A/S

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

