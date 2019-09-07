BidaskClub Lowers Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CASY. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Gabelli lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Sidoti raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $147.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, G.Research lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $159.10.

NASDAQ CASY opened at $169.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.86. Casey’s General Stores has a 52-week low of $114.68 and a 52-week high of $173.31.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 23.23%.

In other news, insider Terry W. Handley sold 8,106 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.67, for a total transaction of $1,213,225.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director H Lynn Horak sold 3,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $463,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,106 shares of company stock worth $5,292,595. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CASY. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 170.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

