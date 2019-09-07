BidaskClub Lowers eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Aegis reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on eBay from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on eBay from $34.50 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on eBay to $47.00 and gave the company a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on eBay from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $40.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,901,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,128,598. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.28. eBay has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.38.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The e-commerce company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.19. eBay had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that eBay will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 19,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $786,799.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,044.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Murphy bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $232,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,942 shares of company stock worth $10,060,557 over the last 90 days. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chemical Bank grew its position in shares of eBay by 87.9% in the second quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 29,621 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 13,856 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Harrington Investments INC grew its position in shares of eBay by 5.2% in the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 26,591 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of eBay by 10.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 905,851 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $35,781,000 after purchasing an additional 84,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of eBay by 67.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

