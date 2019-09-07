BidaskClub Lowers Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MRCY. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mercury Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.50.

Shares of Mercury Systems stock opened at $85.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 56.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.89. Mercury Systems has a 1 year low of $41.16 and a 1 year high of $89.44.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $176.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.98 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mercury Systems will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Didier M. C. Thibaud sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.12, for a total transaction of $2,523,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 262,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,070,143.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total transaction of $53,033.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,360.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,038 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,059. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mercury Systems by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 545,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,781,000 after purchasing an additional 41,114 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Mercury Systems by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Mercury Systems by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 8,886 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Mercury Systems by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

