Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) PT Set at $26.00 by Telsey Advisory Group

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) has been given a $26.00 price target by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Big Lots from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Big Lots from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Big Lots from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Big Lots currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.83.

Shares of NYSE BIG traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 776,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,622. Big Lots has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $45.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.78 million, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. Big Lots had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Big Lots’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Big Lots will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 212.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 855,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,487,000 after purchasing an additional 581,647 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Big Lots during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,365,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Big Lots during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,191,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Big Lots by 4,694.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 187,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after purchasing an additional 183,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in Big Lots by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 815,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,328,000 after purchasing an additional 150,912 shares in the last quarter.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

