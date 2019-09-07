Bigbom Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (BBO)

Bigbom (CURRENCY:BBO) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One Bigbom token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including Kyber Network, IDEX, Bancor Network and Hotbit. Bigbom has a total market capitalization of $327,715.00 and $336,647.00 worth of Bigbom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bigbom has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bigbom alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00038396 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $443.94 or 0.04216970 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000124 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000066 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Bigbom Token Profile

Bigbom is a token. It was first traded on April 4th, 2018. Bigbom’s total supply is 1,999,751,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 338,947,891 tokens. Bigbom’s official website is bigbom.com. The Reddit community for Bigbom is /r/Bigbom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bigbom’s official Twitter account is @bigbomglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bigbom

Bigbom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Hotbit, IDEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bigbom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bigbom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bigbom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bigbom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bigbom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.