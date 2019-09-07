Bismuth (BIS) Trading 32.6% Lower This Week

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Bismuth has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and $395.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0841 or 0.00000800 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bismuth has traded 32.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Grin (GRIN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00019378 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003805 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000126 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000055 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About Bismuth

Bismuth uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Bismuth’s total supply is 19,166,193 coins and its circulating supply is 13,738,963 coins. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bismuth’s official message board is bismuth.cz/forum.

Buying and Selling Bismuth

Bismuth can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

