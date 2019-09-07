Bitcoin Green Price Hits $0.61 on Major Exchanges (BITG)

Bitcoin Green (CURRENCY:BITG) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Bitcoin Green coin can now be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00008667 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. Bitcoin Green has a total market capitalization of $5.18 million and $70,310.00 worth of Bitcoin Green was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Green has traded 35.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006833 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00019322 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00010144 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.99 or 0.02120255 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000533 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00022110 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Bitcoin Green Coin Profile

BITG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Bitcoin Green’s total supply is 8,471,793 coins. Bitcoin Green’s official Twitter account is @btc_green. Bitcoin Green’s official website is www.savebitcoin.io. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Green is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Green Coin Trading

Bitcoin Green can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Green directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Green should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Green using one of the exchanges listed above.

