Bitcoinus One Day Trading Volume Reaches $37,453.00 (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One Bitcoinus token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. In the last week, Bitcoinus has traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoinus has a market capitalization of $652.00 and $37,453.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoinus alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00021248 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002123 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00148176 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10,570.81 or 1.00587056 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003461 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002431 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000399 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitcoinus Token Profile

Bitcoinus (BITS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 1,592,943,471 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,294,348 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz. The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoinus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoinus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.