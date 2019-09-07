BitRent Trading 14% Lower This Week (RNTB)

BitRent (CURRENCY:RNTB) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 7th. BitRent has a total market capitalization of $30,113.00 and $2.00 worth of BitRent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitRent has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar. One BitRent token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Exrates, Bit-Z and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BitRent

BitRent’s launch date was September 28th, 2017. BitRent’s total supply is 941,988,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 841,738,500 tokens. The Reddit community for BitRent is /r/BitRent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitRent is medium.com/@bitrent. The official website for BitRent is bitrent.io. BitRent’s official Twitter account is @bit_rent and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitRent

BitRent can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Exrates, OTCBTC, HitBTC and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitRent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitRent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitRent using one of the exchanges listed above.

