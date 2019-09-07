BitTube (TUBE) Price Tops $0.0113 on Exchanges

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 7th. One BitTube coin can now be purchased for $0.0113 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Livecoin, Bittrex and TradeOgre. BitTube has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $2,030.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitTube has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.22 or 0.00743025 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005412 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003931 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000353 BTC.

BitTube Profile

TUBE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 148,177,181 coins and its circulating supply is 146,397,181 coins. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp.

BitTube Coin Trading

BitTube can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, TradeOgre, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

