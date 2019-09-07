Blacer Coin (BLCR) Trading 12.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded down 21.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Over the last week, Blacer Coin has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. One Blacer Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including Escodex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Blacer Coin has a market cap of $242.00 and $65.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.76 or 0.00586800 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005033 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000264 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000162 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Blacer Coin

Blacer Coin is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins. Blacer Coin’s official website is blacercoin.com. The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Blacer Coin Coin Trading

Blacer Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blacer Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blacer Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

