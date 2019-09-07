BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Trading Up 5.4%

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) was up 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.30 and last traded at $7.28, approximately 3,870,721 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 4,039,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.91.

Several research analysts recently commented on BB shares. Macquarie set a $11.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Scotiabank set a $10.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.30.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.31 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day moving average is $8.20.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $267.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.55 million. BlackBerry had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 1.84%. BlackBerry’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BlackBerry Ltd will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BB. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of BlackBerry by 1.7% in the first quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 178,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in BlackBerry during the first quarter worth approximately $331,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackBerry by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in BlackBerry by 27.3% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,131,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,654,000 after buying an additional 884,858 shares in the last quarter. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.