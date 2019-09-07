BlitzPredict (XBP) Reaches Market Cap of $367,784.00

BlitzPredict (CURRENCY:XBP) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. BlitzPredict has a total market cap of $367,784.00 and approximately $1,162.00 worth of BlitzPredict was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlitzPredict token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, Cryptopia and HitBTC. Over the last week, BlitzPredict has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005814 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003622 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001021 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001916 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003210 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00068844 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BlitzPredict Profile

XBP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. BlitzPredict’s total supply is 950,873,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,569,838 tokens. The Reddit community for BlitzPredict is /r/blitzpredict and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BlitzPredict is www.blitzpredict.io. The official message board for BlitzPredict is medium.com/@BlitzPredict1. BlitzPredict’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict.

BlitzPredict Token Trading

BlitzPredict can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Cryptopia and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlitzPredict directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlitzPredict should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlitzPredict using one of the exchanges listed above.

