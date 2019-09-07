Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bloomsbury Publishing in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

The firm has a market cap of $175.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10. Bloomsbury Publishing has a one year low of GBX 187 ($2.44) and a one year high of GBX 247 ($3.23). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 231.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 232.06.

Bloomsbury Publishing Company Profile

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes books and other media for general readers, children, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for UK and Eire professionals; consultancy and publishing services for corporations and institutions; support content for continuing professional development and teaching for teachers and trainee teachers, as well as serves communities of shared interest with sports and sports science, nautical, military history, natural history, and popular science.

