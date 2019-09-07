Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) in a research report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Desjardins raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.89.

NYSE BYD opened at $23.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.18. Boyd Gaming has a 52 week low of $18.98 and a 52 week high of $34.79.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $846.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.64 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 19.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,318,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,077,000 after acquiring an additional 213,855 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the first quarter worth about $3,677,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 9.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 26.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 402,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,846,000 after purchasing an additional 85,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, III Capital Management bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the second quarter worth about $1,323,000. 67.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

