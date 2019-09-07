Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.13.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BDN. Argus upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

BDN traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $14.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,408,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,317. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.09. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.96.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $144.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Anthony A. Sr Nichols, Sr. sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $98,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,522 shares in the company, valued at $981,769.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDN. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,279,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,335,000 after purchasing an additional 190,913 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 82.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 16,242 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 14.4% in the first quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 90,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 11,379 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,047,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,614,000 after purchasing an additional 25,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $193,000. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

