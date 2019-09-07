Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Rating Increased to Buy at Sandler O’Neill

Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $19.00.

BRX has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp set a $20.00 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.10.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

NYSE:BRX opened at $19.25 on Tuesday. Brixmor Property Group has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.06.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.24). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $291.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 60.54%.

In other news, Director James M. Taylor, Jr. bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $138,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,744,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,696,000 after purchasing an additional 248,302 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 83,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 46,019 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 22,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 9,511 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $3,939,000. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.