Brokerages Anticipate Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) to Post $1.88 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. Alamo Group’s rating score has declined by 100% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $123.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $1.88 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Alamo Group an industry rank of 198 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALG shares. Dougherty & Co started coverage on Alamo Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sidoti raised their target price on Alamo Group from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other Alamo Group news, EVP Jeffery Allen Leonard sold 1,000 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $106,180.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,082. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dan Edward Malone sold 2,206 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $222,144.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,328.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,481 shares of company stock worth $678,323 over the last three months. 3.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALG. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Alamo Group by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Alamo Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 10,133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 345.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ALG traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 4.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.80. Alamo Group has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $117.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.83.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $285.19 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 7.17%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alamo Group will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

