Brokerages Anticipate Carbon Black Inc (NASDAQ:CBLK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $61.99 Million

Equities research analysts expect Carbon Black Inc (NASDAQ:CBLK) to report sales of $61.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Carbon Black’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $61.55 million and the highest estimate coming in at $62.30 million. Carbon Black reported sales of $53.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Carbon Black will report full year sales of $244.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $244.00 million to $245.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $287.70 million, with estimates ranging from $283.34 million to $295.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Carbon Black.

Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. Carbon Black had a negative net margin of 30.69% and a negative return on equity of 37.82%. The company had revenue of $60.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Carbon Black’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CBLK. ValuEngine raised shares of Carbon Black from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Carbon Black from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cowen set a $26.00 target price on shares of Carbon Black and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carbon Black in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Carbon Black from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.40.

In other Carbon Black news, insider Michael Viscuso sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $391,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan James Polk sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $266,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 322,254 shares of company stock worth $6,552,654. 21.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Carbon Black in the second quarter valued at $400,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Carbon Black by 187.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 7,493 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carbon Black by 52.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carbon Black by 135.1% in the second quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 1,795,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,021,000 after buying an additional 1,031,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carbon Black by 744.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 583,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,750,000 after buying an additional 514,071 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBLK traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.09. 1,502,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,684,029. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.64 and a beta of 0.97. Carbon Black has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $26.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.90 and a 200-day moving average of $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Carbon Black, Inc provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach. The company offers CB Predictive Security Cloud, a big data and analytics platform, which provides endpoint data collection, streaming analytics, collective intelligence, and open application program interfaces, as well as a set of security services.

