Brokerages Anticipate Fanhua Inc (NASDAQ:FANH) to Post $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Fanhua Inc (NASDAQ:FANH) will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Fanhua’s earnings. Fanhua posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fanhua will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.22 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fanhua.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.13). Fanhua had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $130.87 million for the quarter.

FANH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CICC Research lowered Fanhua from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Fanhua in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Fanhua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Fanhua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.

FANH stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.02. The stock had a trading volume of 254,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Fanhua has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $35.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. This is a positive change from Fanhua’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FANH. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 4,948.0% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 545,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,330,000 after purchasing an additional 534,880 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Fanhua by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,422,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,093,000 after acquiring an additional 257,043 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Fanhua during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,481,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fanhua by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 983,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,915,000 after acquiring an additional 217,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Fanhua during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,931,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua Inc distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including automobile, individual accident, travel, disability income, commercial property, construction, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as group life and participating insurance products.

