Brokerages Anticipate Southern Co (NYSE:SO) to Post $1.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Southern Co (NYSE:SO) to announce $1.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southern’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.09. Southern posted earnings of $1.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern will report full-year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Southern.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

SO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Southern from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. SunTrust Banks set a $59.00 price target on shares of Southern and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.30.

In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $1,504,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,070,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 703,992 shares of company stock worth $38,945,972. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the second quarter worth $25,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of Southern by 144.4% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

SO traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.68. The company had a trading volume of 4,676,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,615,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Southern has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $60.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.17. The company has a market cap of $61.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.78%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

