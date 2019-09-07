Brokerages Anticipate Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) Will Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) will report $0.83 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. Syneos Health reported earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Syneos Health.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

SYNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Syneos Health from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Syneos Health from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Syneos Health to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Syneos Health from $53.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYNH. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.09. 268,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,295. Syneos Health has a 1-year low of $36.26 and a 1-year high of $56.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.19.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

