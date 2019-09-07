Brokerages Expect Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) to Announce $0.04 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) will report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.04. Digital Turbine reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Digital Turbine.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a positive return on equity of 23.70%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.39 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Digital Turbine in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $6.00 price target on Digital Turbine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.56.

Shares of APPS traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.27. 644,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,567,681. Digital Turbine has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $7.84. The company has a market capitalization of $603.48 million, a PE ratio of 145.40 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average of $4.54.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Paul M. Schaeffer sold 150,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total transaction of $670,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,185,000. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 525,680 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 17,994 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 18,102 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 2nd quarter worth $5,204,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 412.8% in the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 328,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 264,600 shares during the last quarter. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

