Brokerages Expect Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB) to Post -$0.28 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB) to announce earnings per share of ($0.28) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings. Selecta Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.71) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($1.16). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($0.93). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Selecta Biosciences.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

SELB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Sunday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised Selecta Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SELB. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $31,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Selecta Biosciences by 43.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 10,356 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Selecta Biosciences by 582.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 54,437 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors own 46.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SELB traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.98. The stock had a trading volume of 363,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,875. Selecta Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $16.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.09.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

