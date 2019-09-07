Brokerages Set Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) Price Target at $10.33

Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.33.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EXTR shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Extreme Networks in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. BidaskClub lowered Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

In related news, insider Edward Meyercord sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $822,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 482,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,459.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the second quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the second quarter worth about $68,000. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXTR stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.79. 604,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,798. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.23 and a beta of 1.64. Extreme Networks has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $252.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.72 million. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Extreme Networks will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

